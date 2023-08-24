Specially trained officers have been trawling the River Tyne on the outskirts of Newcastle as Northumbria Police continue investigations.

A cordon was put in place earlier this afternoon (Thursday 24 August) close to Willington Dene Viaduct in Wallsend.

The cause for the search remains unclear but a police spokesperson said: "As part of an ongoing investigation, police are carrying out searches in the Ropery Lane area of Wallsend."

Officers could be seen using specialist search equipment in the River Tyne, with others looking in nearby grassland and bushes.

