Relief for Ukrainian teenager after sitting GCSEs in second language

A teenager who fled war in Ukraine has managed to pass all of his GCSEs despite having to sit them in his second language.

Daniil Dushaiev, who moved to Gateshead last year, faced a nerve-wracking wait for results.

But the teenager managed to pass all of his subjects - including English language and English literature, despite the challenge of having to do the exams in his second language.

Expressing his relief, the pupil at St Thomas More Catholic School, in Blaydon, who did particularly well in his maths and business studies, said: "Everyone was very friendly, very very friendly. I'm very happy to come to this school."

Daniil arrived in the UK in March 2022, three weeks after his sister, Slava Shumihin, flew to Poland to bring him and his cousin Kate to safety in the UK.

Joanne Cervantes, assistant headteacher at St Thomas More Catholic School, said: "He's really embraced school life here and he's just been incredible. To see that come to fruition despite all of his adversities is just brilliant."

