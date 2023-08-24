Actor Brenda Blethyn came to the aid of an 81-year-old superfan who collapsed while watching filming of hit ITV show Vera.

The filming of the new series was taking place in Redcar on Wednesday 23 August, attracting much attention from local followers of the show.

In the crowd was octagenarian, Ann Iveson who went along to catch a glimpse of her favourite star.

She never dreamed she would meet the popular detective but it all became too much when Ms Iveson over-heated.

She said: "I was getting hot and tired because I can't stand too long in one place."

Ms Iveson crossed the road and made her way to a nearby bench but before she could sit down she collapsed. She added: "Next thing I knew I was on the floor."

Ms Iveson could not believe it when she woke up to find the Vera star checking her pulse.

"Bless her! She's lovely. She told me to take care and look after myself. She said she was busy and had to run. She was like a little rabbit. Back to work.

"She came out of a fish shop and she came to me pretending to take my temperature and my pulse. She was laughing - pretending to be a nurse."

Ms Blethyn, 77, had crossed the road to check Ms Iveson was ok after noticing she was being treated by the production's medical team.

The award-winning actor then posed for photos with Ms Iveson in her iconic Vera costume, including her trademark bucket hat.

Ms Iveson said: "She's so natural - really friendly. You talk with her like she is an old relative or friend. She just came bouncing over and joined in. If you didn't know her off the telly she's just like someone in the town going about her own business. I never thought I was going to meet her.

"I couldn't thank her enough. She came right out of her way and she was busy. She was like a bird flying all over."

Even though she was unwell, Ms Iveson considers herself lucky to have met the Geordie super-sleuth.

Ms Iveson said: "When she left in the car she was waving and shouting 'bye Ann - hope you're all right. Enjoy the rest of the day.' The crowd loved her - they came from nowhere."

When asked if she would be going back to see Vera again Ms Iveson joked: "I don't think I would be welcome. I think they would be frightened I would do it again."

