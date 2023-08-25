A man is still in hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in a serious crash more than three weeks ago.

The driver of a black Suzuki Swift suffered life-changing injuries in the two-vehicle crash on the A1 in Northumberland on Wednesday 2 August.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police investigating the collision, which happened on the northbound carriageway near the junction with Swarland, between Morpeth and Alnwick, are re-appealing for witnesses to come forward after no one responded to their initial plea for information.

The crash happened at about 3:10pm and involved a silver Ford 4x4, which was travelling southbound. It was involved in the collision with the Suzuki travelling in the opposite direction.

Inspector Matt Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “We are committed to finding out exactly what has happened – and I am asking the public to please come forward and assist with our investigation.

“If you were driving in that area and saw anything that may be of interest, please let us know. Any information, no matter how insignificant, you fear it may be, could be useful in providing answers.

“We’d also ask everyone to check any dashcam footage and let us know if you saw a silver Ford 4x4 or a black Suzuki Swift travelling on that section of the A1.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230802-0673.

Alternatively, you can email 8042@northumbria.police.uk.

