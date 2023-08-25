Two elderly residents lost £14,000 after con artists pretended to be police offers and convinced them to hand over the money.

Northumbria Police said it received two reports of fraud involving victims, both from the Gosforth area of Newcastle and in their 80s, on Wednesday 24 August.

The first had been cold-called by someone claiming to be an officer from the Northamptonshire area, claiming to have arrested one of her relatives in connection with a scam.

She was then manipulated into believing she had already been targeted and needed to withdraw counterfeit cash from her bank in Newcastle city centre.

The woman withdrew £8,000 and handed this to a courier who attended her home later that day.

The scammers picked the cash up in person, while pretending to be couriers. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

A second victim was cold-called by a scammer claiming to be an officer from Leeds, who then warned her the bank were supplying her fake with money which she needed to withdraw and send to them.

A total of £6,000 was withdrawn and also given to a courier.

Both reports are being investigated by specialist officers.

Northumbria Police said the incidents are the latest in a string of similar frauds which have seen victims in Northumberland lose £22,000 in recent weeks.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn from the force’s fraud team said: “We know that scams like this affect our victims more than just financially as they often struggle with the shame and embarrassment of being tricked and manipulated.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are doing all we can to support victims, establish who is involved, and raise awareness so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Fraudsters are experts at manipulating people and copying the methods of communication used by banks, HMRC, the police and other reputable organisations to appear legitimate and prey on vulnerabilities and fears to get what they want.

“Please assume any cold calls are fake as no reputable organisation will take offence if you hang up to check your facts and details. Once you’ve hung up, wait a few minutes for the line to clear before making a new call.

“If in doubt, check it out – visit your bank and ask in branch, or call the number given on your official bank statement. Please do not click links or give over any information and never hand anything to a courier.

“If you do find yourself a victim then please report it. You will never be judged and shouldn’t feel embarrassed. We’re here to help."

