A footballer has been hailed a hero after saving the life of an elderly dog which almost drowned in the sea.

Sunderland player Luke O’Nien jumped into action when the Labrador became submerged in the North Sea.

Witnesses at the scene in Sunderland reported seeing O’Nien pumping the dog’s chest until it coughed up “loads of seawater”.

Sunderland AFC confirmed the story was true after it appeared widely on social media.

One eyewitness posted online they had thought the dog had drowned.

They added: "Lad ran over to help and kept pumping dog's chest until it coughed uploads of seawater, eventually it came round and got to its feet.

"The young lad was Luke O'Nien, take a bow son, brilliant job.

"What a genuinely lovely fella, much respect, don't think the few people who were there realised who you were."

Supporters have been praising the star for his actions - even coming up with a new chant: "He'll shoot, he'll score, he'll save your Labrador."

