The family of a 26-year-old man who died following an alleged assault in Gateshead have paid tribute to him.

Andy Foster suffered life-threatening injuries after a substance, thought to be ammonia, was sprayed in his face when he answered his front door at Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton on Sunday 20 August.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Paying tribute to him, his family said in a statement: “Andy was such a kind and funny boy who was so loved by his family and many friends. He was our only son, as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin. He was particularly close with his grandad who was very special to him.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken beyond words that we have sadly lost our boy. Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their continued support and kind words over the past week. We now respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy we need to grieve, as we attempt to process what has happened.”

Officers believe those involved are known to each other and are treating the assault as murder.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Andy’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“Our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in every way they can, and we would ask that they are given the privacy they need following this tragic incident.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to get answers for Andy’s family, with officers on duty in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“Today, I am once again urging anyone with information – who has not yet shared it with police – to get in touch as soon as possible. Do not hesitate in sharing what you know so we can get justice for Andy and his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to speak with an officer on duty, use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230820-1369.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

