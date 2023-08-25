A suspected drug dealer from Darlington has been arrested after a police operation intercepted a large quantity of drug parcels imported from the US.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) searched a property in Darlington on Thursday 24 August, where they found a substantial amount of drugs believed to be Cocaine, MDMA, Cannabis products and Psilocybin - more commonly known as mushrooms.

A 22-year-old male was arrested and charged with importation of Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and money laundering.

Officers searched a Darlington property and found substantial amounts of drugs and money. Credit: Durham Police

He appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Friday 25 August. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 22 September.

Following the arrest, Sergeant Neil Lovat, from NEROCU’s disruption team, said: “This activity is part of our ongoing commitment to tackle drug importation, supply, and distribution in our region.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel we remain committed to tackling all forms of Serious and Organised Crime impacting the North East."

