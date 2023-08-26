Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor says his prostate cancer is now "asymptomatic," after he was previously told he would need "palliative, end-of-life care".

The 62-year-old from North Tyneside was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer in 2018.

Due to ill health, he was unable to join the rest of the band as they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. A doctor told him there was a treatment which could target only cancer cells.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Taylor said he had been given a round of medical intervention, which involves radioactive chemicals being given intravenously. He described scientist Christopher Evans, who identified and recommended the treatment, the "Elon Musk of cancer".

He told the paper he is "radioactive for several days" and unable to sleep in the same room as someone else.

Taylor said: "I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care ... and now I'm not; I'm asymptomatic."

Andy Taylor has not joined Duran Duran on their current tour. Credit: PA Images

The rest of Duran Duran - singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor - learned of his diagnosis in a letter, which they read out to the audience at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

When asked if he would consider returning to Duran Duran, he said: "No, I'm not going to rejoin the band ... I would not say no to (part time for) the opportunity, particularly for the fans, but as I keep reminding people, you have to be asked."

Duran Duran were among the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Rio, The Wild Boys and Hungry Like The Wolf.

The group released their 15th studio album Future Past in 2021 and are currently touring in North America.

