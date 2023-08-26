Five arrested in murder probe into suspected ammonia attack in Wrekenton

Officers investigating the death of a man in Gateshead after he was sprayed with suspected ammonia on his doorstep have made four further arrests.

Andy Foster, who was 26, was taken to hospital following an assault at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton shortly after 11pm on Sunday 20 August.

It was reported that two individuals had knocked on the door before spraying the substance on him.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died. A murder investigation was promptly launched.

Northumbria Police have now arrested two men – both aged 32 – on suspicion of murder.

They have also arrested a man aged 34 and two women – aged 37 and 30 – on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All remain in police custody.

It brings the total number of arrests in the investigation to five, after 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Monday 21 August. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police have asked the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while the investigation continues.

They urge anyone who may have information that could be useful who has not yet come forward to get in touch.

