Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he carries memories of Liverpool defeats

Eddie Howe says he wants to right the wrongs of last season as his Newcastle side prepare to take on Liverpool at St James' Park.

Only Liverpool managed to take six points from the Magpies in the 2022/23 campaign. Despite that, Newcastle ultimately went on to finish above the Reds in the League and qualify for the Champions League with a four point gap between the sides.

Fabio Carvalho's late winner at Anfield meant the home side clinched the three points in the most dramatic of fashions - while Nick Pope's red card in a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park would cost him a start in the Carabao Cup Final.

Speaking ahead of the first meeting between the two sides this season, Howe said: "I move on quickly from the game in the sense that then you have to prepare the next one, but I think the emotion of the game and the feeling and the memories of the game, they stay with you for some time.

"The memories of last year's games, they're with me. I can visualise certain moments, but then you have to detach yourself from that and go, 'right, how do we prepare this one?', because whether it's tactical or whatever the thing is that you think you can do better, it's about then delivering that to the best of your ability.

"There's a lot of defeats in my management career that are still there and they just need probably the emotions stoking and they'll come back to the forefront of my brain."

Fixtures between Newcastle and Liverpool spark memories of a series of memorable clashes during the 1990s, including seven-goal thrillers and late winners.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at the Magpies on more than one occasion - including following their controversial takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Eddie Howe played down talk of a 'ramping up' rivalry between the two sides in recent seasons. Credit: PA Images

However, Howe does not believe the intensity of any rivalry has intensified in recent years. He said: "Genuinely, I think the rivalry between Newcastle and Liverpool has always been there, historically. I don't think it's been ramped up particularly any more than it's always been.

"When the game's been on historically over a number of years, it's a game everyone will go, 'I want to watch that, I want to see what's going to happen'.

"There will be moments and flashpoints because they are two iconic clubs going against each other. I don't think it's necessarily ramped up in the last two years."

Newcastle go into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat against Premier League champions Manchester City, having won their opening fixture.

Kick off between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park is at 4.30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...