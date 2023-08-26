Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving an ambulance in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to the A189 near Cambois at around 5.10am on Saturday 26 August, where there had been a collision involving a van and an ambulance.

It is understood that the ambulance, which was not from the North East Ambulance Service, was not carrying a patient at the time of the incident.

Two people were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, while another patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and has since reopened.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on the A189 in Cambois shortly after 5am on 26 August.

"We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"We transported two patients to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital and one patient to the RVI."

