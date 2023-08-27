Appeal after woman and taxi drivers 'threatened with knife' in North Tyneside

Police are investigating reports that a woman was threatened with a knife at a North Tyneside Metro station - along with reports of two attempted robberies in the area shortly afterwards.

Shortly after midnight on Friday 25 August, Northumbria Police received reports that a man had approached a woman on the platform at Whitley Bay Metro Station. He is then thought to have drawn a knife and threatened the woman, before leaving the scene.

They then received a report that a man had approached a taxi driver waiting in his vehicle by Dixy Chicken on Whitley Road at around 12.20am.

He had reportedly drawn a knife and demanded the driver surrender his money, but the driver was able to get away.

At 1.50am, another taxi driver reported that a man entered his taxi and pulled out a knife before demanding money while outside the Fire Station pub on Whitley Road. The driver refused to do so and the offender made off.

Officers believe the three reports are linked and have released an image of a man they would like to trace. As he was in the area at the time the offences were reported to have happened, they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who knows who the man should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...