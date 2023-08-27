Man completes Metro ultramarathon charity challenge

A man has completed an ultramarathon challenge that has seen him visit every station on the Tyne and Wear Metro network.

Over two days, 30-year-old Ben Cooke has run the routes from South Hylton to Newcastle Airport, then from South Shields to St James' - a total distance of 63 miles.

He completed the distance in a time of just over eleven and a half hours.

Ben runs at club level for Heaton Harriers and took on the challenge to support The Running Charity, an organisation which supports young people who are experiencing homelessness.

He said: “The Running Charity is one that is really close to my heart, as it provides support for homeless young people. Running has done a lot for me and I want to use it to help other people out too.”

His efforts have also caught the eye of staff working on the Metro network.

David Punton, from Nexus, said: "Tracking the whole route of Metro's iconic map, we don't think anyone's actually done that before. And it's all for a very good cause, the Running Charity.

"We're all behind him, and we're tracking his progress on the way, and he's doing really well, so keep it going."

