A1 bridge in Gateshead to open for road users

A new bridge to ease congestion in Gateshead is due to open to the traffic later this week.

Vehicles will be able to begin using the newly constructed Allerdene bridge from Friday 1 September as part of the A1 Birtley to Coal House project.

It will be for all traffic heading northbound on the A1 and leaving at junction 67 (Coal House).

It is hoped the new bridge will improve traffic flow in the area.

The work has been described as a 'key milestone' in the road project.

National Highways hope that by moving the northbound exit slip road, it can continue construction and re-align the other lanes of the A1 on to the new Allerdene bridge. These will be available for road-users to use in the coming months.

Southbound traffic at the Bowes Incline can make use of some of the new lanes too.

The move means that National Highways can switch to work on the central reservation and preparations for the North Dene footbridge.

Helen Burrow, National Highways Project Manager, said: "We are thrilled to see traffic smoothly transition to the new bridge and lanes.

"These accomplishments are a testament to the remarkable progress achieved in the project."

She added: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for their enduring patience during this transformative upgrade."