Black Cats defender Luke O'Nien signs new three-year deal with Sunderland

Luke O'Nien has signed a new deal with Sunderland AFC, keeping the defender on Wearside for another three years.

The 28-year-old has agreed to the three-year deal, with a Club option of a further year.

O’Nien first joined the Black Cats in July 2018 and has made 225 senior appearances for the club.

During that period he has scored 18 goals, had 15 assists, and has twice been part of the team when they have won at Wembley.

O'Nien was named in the 2021-22 Sky Bet League One Team of the Season following a promotion-winning campaign which saw the team lift the EFL Trophy in 2021.

On signing the deal, the defender said: “It feels incredible to have extended my contract at the Club.

"I’ve got so many people to thank for the journey so far and I’ve loved my five years here. I didn’t want it to end and I can’t wait to continue my time here and create more incredible memories with some great people.”

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “On and off the pitch, Luke’s had a really positive impact on the trajectory of the team over the last two seasons.

"He has established himself as a member of the starting XI this campaign and he continues to embrace the behaviours we want to promote.

"In addition to this, he provides tactical flexibility which we feel enhances our squad, so we are delighted that he’s agreed to extend his contract with us.”

So far this season, O’Nien has started in all four of the Black Cats’ Sky Bet Championship fixtures and captained the club to its first victory of the campaign against Rotherham on Saturday 19 August.