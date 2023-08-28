Passengers travelling through Newcastle Airport have been advised that there is "disruption to arriving and departing flights" due to an ongoing technical issue which has restricted UK flight traffic.

NATs, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services, told ITV News it is "currently experiencing a technical issue".

It added that it has "applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault."

A spokesperson for Newcastle Airport said: "Due to an ongoing issue with National Air Traffic Services, we are experiencing some disruption to arriving and departing flights, including some cancellations.

"Passengers should contact their airline to check the status of their flight. Flight information is available on our website and app but is subject to change. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Teesside Airport has been approached for comment.

Passengers already on board planes headed for the UK have taken to social media to report that they've been told a problem with air traffic control is keeping them grounded.

NATs has also clarified that UK airspace is not closed. It said: "We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety."

European air traffic authority Eurocontrol has warned of “very high” delays because of a “flight data processing system failure” in the UK.