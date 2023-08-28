A sculpture raising money for St Oswald's Hospice as part of a Newcastle art trail has been seriously damaged.

'Ramb-bler' is the latest of a number of sheep to be vandalised in the Shaun on the Tyne trail.

Posting on social media, the hospice said it was 'saddened and disappointed' by the intentional damage.

The hospice added: "It's extremely upsetting for our team, the community and the artist. An artist who spent weeks working on her sculpture with love and care - to find out someone has destroyed her work.

"It’s devastating that there are people out there that cannot grasp that this trail is to raise funds for their local hospice, St Oswald's Hospice."

The sculpture, that had been on Grey Street in the city centre, has now been removed from the trail for repairs.

St Oswald's says it has alerted Northumbria Police to the damage.

People taking part in the trail can still collect the app code from the vandalised sculpture as 'Ram-bler's' plinth will remain in place.

The art trail has been running for the last five weeks, and will continue until the 27 September.