A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a car was driven through a garden wall in Stockton.

Emergency services were called to Tithe Barn Road in the Hardwick area, on 24 August, after a white Mercedes ploughed through a wall and narrowly missed young children and pedestrians.

The man is charged with two counts of attempted murder, actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, section 39 assault, theft and criminal damage.

The man is remanded in custody until his next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 25 September.

