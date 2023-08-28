Man left with life threatening injuries following Northumberland assault

A man in Northumberland was left with life-threatening injuries following an assault in Northumberland last week.

Shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday 23 August, police were alerted by staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Cramlington, to an injured man in their care.

It was reported that the man, in his 30s, had suffered serious head injuries and attended the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police believe the man's injuries were caused during an assault. It is thought to have taken place in a carpark opposite Guide Post Square on Stakeford Terrace, Guide Post, at about 10.15pm on Tuesday 22 August.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is due to appear before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court tomorrow Tuesday 29 August.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch with them.