Thousands of people have attended a Newcastle event celebrating South Asian culture.

Newcastle Mela, which is in its 29th year, has been held at the city's Exhibition Park across the bank holiday.

The annual event featuring food, music and dance attracted a strong turn out despite poor weather.

Taj Mohammed, the event's director, said: "There's something for everyone here and the whole atmosphere's really really good.

He added: "You don't have to be from one particular place. For the music, Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, English, everyone's getting together.

"The music really makes it, it doesn't matter where you are from, everyone will enjoy it."

Wet weather had caused organisers to close the main car park for the event off Grandstand Road due to health and safety reasons.

As a result those hoping to attend the Mela before it closed for another year, were being advised to travel by Metro and other public transport.