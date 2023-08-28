Two men have been charged with murder following the death of Gateshead man Andy Foster after a suspected ammonia attack.

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday 20 August, police received a report via the ambulance service that a man had been assaulted at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

It was reported that two offenders had approached the property and knocked on the front door.

When the victim opened the door, they sprayed him with suspected ammonia and made off from the scene.

The victim – 26-year-old Andy Foster – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched.

Officers arrested two men and they have now been charged with murder.

They are Kenneth Fawcett, 32, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, and John Wandless, also 32, of no fixed abode.

Both men are due to appear before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court today.

Three other people – two women and a man – who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and another man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Andy’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and cooperation throughout the past week.

“Whilst these charges are a big step forward, it’s important to remember this investigation is far from over and we are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us in our enquiries.

“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation – your information may prove vital.

“I would also ask that the public please refrain from any speculation or commentary, either in the community or online, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

