A firefighter has praised his team for its rapid response after a large blaze at a commercial garage.

Firefighters were called to the premises in Sunderland just before 10pm on Monday 28 August.

When crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service got to the blaze in Hendon, just five minutes after the fire control received the first call, they discovered the fire was rapidly spreading through the unit.

A total of 26 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Group manager Shaun Makin, who led the response, said: "This was a substantial fire that was quickly spreading and light was a significant issue for our firefighters on the ground.

"It was important that we acted quickly and I saw first-hand the speed at which our Fire Control team, and then our firefighters, worked to bring the incident under control and stop the fire from spreading to adjacent properties.

Firefighters on the scene of the fire in Hendon on Monday night. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

"Thankfully there were no people in the garage at the time of the fire however the premises were completely damaged due to this fire.

“We will be working this week, alongside our blue light partners, to determine the cause of the fire.

“I want to thank everyone involved in the response for their professionalism and fast actions."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.30pm yesterday (Monday), we were informed by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at a building on Old Mill Road, in Hendon, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out a short time later.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured in the incident.

“Officers are treating the fire as accidental and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting NP-20230828-1190.”

Emergency services have since left the scene of the incident but, despite early inquiries, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

