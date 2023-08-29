Passengers trying to fly back to the UK have been seen sleeping in trolleys at Palma Airport after flights were delayed due to severe weather problems.

Pictures show holidaymakers aiming to get back to Newcastle resting in airport trolleys, children sleeping on the floor and one even using a towel as a tent as they try to make themselves comfortable as they wait.

Majorca was hit by strong storms over the weekend with gusts reaching 62mph. Flights were delayed as a result, leaving passengers desperate to get home.

Newcastle-bound Jet2 flight LS534 was due to take off at 9:10pm on Sunday. However, at 11am on Monday, passengers remained stuck in the airport.

One passenger made a tent out of a towel. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Majorca was hit by strong storms over the weekend with gusts reaching 62mph. The storms affected the airports and led to flight delays.

One passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Newcastle Chronicle that they were told they could not be accommodated in Palma as it is still peak holiday season, but they were welcome to try and find their own accommodation.

They said: "There was no communication except apologies for the flight being delayed, they called it delayed when it had actually been cancelled and disappeared. Some passengers asked for blankets and pillows, but Jet2 have no access to these things. Babies were left without milk and nappies.

"I called customer service and was on hold for 40 minutes and they knew nothing, Jet2 staff disappeared from the terminal so we were left with no support or clue what was going on."

On Monday morning, passengers were asked to come out of the terminal to recollect their cases and wait for information.

Hundreds of passengers have been left stuck at Palma Airport. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

The passenger added: "Jet2 has had yesterday evening, all night and all day today to arrange something to get us home. Children, babies and adults were left trying to sleep on plastic chairs and marble floors, my children have been physically vomiting with exhaustion due to the busyness and lack of fresh air in the airport.

"I feel sad that the holiday had to end like this."

A spokesperson for Jet2.com said: "The severe weather conditions that affected Palma Airport (Majorca) yesterday have impacted all airlines using the airport. As a result, a number of our flights unfortunately had to night stop at Palma Airport, and despite our best efforts, we were unable to secure hotel accommodation for everyone.

"Our teams are working incredibly hard to look after everyone, however we would of course like to apologise to everyone who has been affected."

The weather has not been the sole cause of flight disruption over the bank holiday weekend with a four-hour failure of the UK's air traffic control system on Monday causing continued delays.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...