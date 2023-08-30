Newcastle United will find out their first Champions League opponents in 20 years in the group stage draw later today.

The Magpies have not featured in European football's showpiece competition since 2003 when they were beaten in the qualifying stages by Partizan Belgrade.

Newcastle's lack of European action in recent years means they will enter the draw in pot four, making them one of the lowest seeds in the competition. As a result, they will face some of the biggest sides in world football.

Eddie Howe's men will draw one side from each of the other three pots but there are some restrictions when the draw gets underway at 5pm on Thursday 31 August.

Newcastle United were knocked out of the competition by Partizan Belgrade in their last Champions League appearance. Credit: PA

No club can be placed in the same group as a team from the same country meaning Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal are off the table.

Pot one contains Champions League winners City, Europa League winners Sevilla and six domestic champions of the highest-ranked leagues. The Sky Blues won the Premier League in addition to the Champions League so the position will fall to the winners of the seventh highest-ranked league, the Dutch Eredivisie, and its title-holders Feyenoord.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all other potential opponents in pot one in what would be huge glamour ties at St James' Park.

The three following pots are decided on the basis of a club's coefficient ranking , which is decided from the team's recent European performances. Those with higher rankings earn a spot in the higher-seeded pots.

As a result the clubs in pot two are tough, being made up of the eight highest-ranked teams left in the competition who did not win their respective leagues.

Real Madrid, who hold a record 14 Champions League titles, are perhaps the most eye-catching team available but Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Porto would also grasp fans' attention. Meanwhile, Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier may have his eyes on a reunion with Atletico Madrid with the Spanish giants also in the pot.

AC Milan are the heavyweight clash in pot three having won the competition on seven occasions. There would also be the intriguing subplot of Sandro Tonali facing his former side just months after leaving to join the Magpies.

Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier could face their former sides. Credit: PA

The club could also face the sole Ukrainian side left in the competition - Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukraine champions are currently unable to play at their ground due to the war in the country. As a result, they will play their home games at the Volksparkstadion in the German city of Hamburg instead.

Lazio, Red Star Belgrade and PSV Eindhoven are among the other clubs that could await.

Newcastle cannot draw any team from pot four but the likes of Real Sociedad, Union Berlin and Celtic could be potential knockout-round opponents should Howe's men make it through the group stage.

Manchester City are the current Champions League holder having beaten Inter Milan in the final in June. Credit: PA

The pots in full:

Pot 1

Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Copenhagen

Pot 4

NEWCASTLE UNITED, Union Berlin, Lens, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Galatasaray, Royal Antwerp, Young Boys

