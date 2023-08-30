A man accused of causing the death of a five-year-old boy by driving while disqualified initially gave a different name to police at the scene, a court has heard.

Darren Jacques, from Penrith, is standing trial for causing the death of Layton Darwood in an incident on 24 August 2020.

The five-year-old suffered serious injuries when he fell underneath the trailer of a Ford Transit Tipper, driven by Jacques, that he had been climbing on in Willow Avenue in the Fenham area of Newcastle. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

The jury at Newcastle Crown Court heard that Layton had been playing on the trailer when Jacques returned to the van and drove off, causing the youngster to fall.

The incident occured on Willow Avenue in Fenham on 24 August 2020. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He stopped when he saw two girls waving at him in his wing mirrors and found Layton injured on the pavement.

Jacques called the emergency services but the prosecution alleges that he initially tried to give a different name when they arrived.

The court heard that Jacques originally tried to tell police he was Peter Shepherd from Cumbria, the person the truck was registered to.

When informed a mobile fingerprinting unit was on its way, Jacques revealed his real name to police, telling officers he had just "panicked".

Jacques denies the charge of causing death by driving while disqualified.

The trial at Newcastle Crown Court continues.

