Man dies a week after assault sparking murder investigation in Northumberland

A murder investigation has been launched following an assault on a man who died from his injuries in Northumberland.

Police were contacted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington who were caring for an injured man on Wednesday 23 August.

Andrew Peart, 39, had previously sustained a head injury and attended A&E to be checked over earlier that day. After being admitted to hospital, medical staff say his condition deteriorated and he died from his injuries a week later (Wednesday 30 August).

An investigation has been launched by officers from the Northumbria Police Major Investigation Team, who believe Mr Peart's injuries were sustained as a result of a suspected assault. They believe it happened on Stakeford Lane, near Guide Post Working Men’s Club in Northumberland, sometime between 10:15 and 10:30pm on Tuesday 22 August.

Officers have confirmed they are now treating Mr Peart's death as murder.

The victim attended hospital for the injuries sustained in the attack in Guide Post, but died a week later. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A 28-year-old man previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm concerning this incident appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court. Following the hearing he was remanded in custody.

Police believe it was an isolated incident, but enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Barr said: “This is an incredibly serious incident and a number of enquiries are being carried out to determine exactly what happened leading up to and following the assault – but we still need the public’s help.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Stakeford Lane area of Guide Post on the night of Tuesday, August 22, particularly around Guide Post Working Men’s Club.

“This includes any motorists who may have dash-cam footage as they passed the area between 10pm and 10.45pm, or any residents or business owners who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage in the vicinity.

“Although we believe this is an isolated incident – and there is no risk to the wider public – officers remain in the area to offer reassurance to the community and carry out enquiries to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230823-0273.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...