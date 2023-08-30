Criminals are using social media sites to recruit young people as "money mules" to launder their illegal gains, the police have warned.

Durham Constabulary has said that an increasing number of criminals are using platforms like Snapchat, Instagram or gaming platforms to target young teenagers and threaten, intimidate and manipulate them into working for them.

Criminals try to force other people to receive illegally obtained money into their bank accounts before transferring it to another account so they do not have to use their own.

Those whose accounts have been used are known as money mules and they can often be paid by being allowed to keep a small amount to themselves.

Those who allow their accounts to be used in this way are committing money laundering and could face criminal charges.

Officers from North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) are warning of the dangers of money muling and educating people about the consequences of being involved.

NEROCU Detective Sergeant Paddy O’Keefe said: “Most people think that being a money mule is quick and easy money and a victimless crime – but you couldn’t be more wrong.

“By helping organised criminals launder their money, you’re contributing to child and sex trafficking, supplying and distributing drugs, supporting modern-day slavery and protecting those who run these operations.

“We’re seeing more and more people being recruited through apps like Snapchat and Instagram as well as through messenger functions on game consoles.

“Criminals manipulate vulnerable people into helping them and often use violence and threats to control their money mules and they become trapped.”

Durham Constabulary has issued a warning on the dangers of social media.

Signs that someone may be involved in muling include suddenly buying more expensive clothes and gadgets without explanation while they may also become more secretive, withdrawn or stressed.

Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about the dangers of money muling and warn them of the consequences if they get involved.

DS O’Keefe said: “If your child has a game console or phone with social media apps then please take the time to speak to them about money muling. It can severely impact their future and poses a real risk to them.

“When someone is caught, their bank account will be closed and they will have problems getting student loans, mortgages, mobile phone contracts and credit in the future. They could lose their job, relationships and face arrest for money laundering which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.”

