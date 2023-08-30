Big name north east footballers were among the winners at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards.

Rachel Daly, Kieran Trippier and Jill Scott all received accolades as they were praised for their efforts last season and across their careers.

Harrogate-born Daly received the top gong for the women's game, being named the PFA women's players’ player of the year award for 2022/23.

The 31-year-old netted 22 times in the Women’s Super League while playing as a striker for Aston Villa last season - a remarkable achievement given she largely featured as a left-back for England at the Euros and World Cup.

Rachel Daly and Jill Scott both received awards. Credit: PA

She beat the likes of Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten and Khadija Shaw to the award while also earning herself a place in the team of the year.

Daly was not the only north east Lioness to be celebrated at the ceremony, as Jill Scott picked up the women’s Merit award in recognition of her career.

The 36-year-old retired after winning the Euros in 2022, the crowning moment of an England career that saw her claim 161 caps.

She also played for Sunderland, Everton and Manchester City between 2004-2022 and represented Team GB at London 2012 and again in Tokyo in the summer of 2021.

There were also accolades handed out for the men's game.

Newcastle United vice-captain Trippier earned a place in the team of the year while former Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom was voted the Championship's best player after scoring 28 goals for the club last season.

