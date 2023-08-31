Middlesbrough have confirmed the arrivals of Lewis O'Brien and Sam Greenwood as Michael Carrick strengthens his squad.

The duo are Boro's 10th and 11th signing of the summer in what has been a busy transfer window.

Central midfielder O'Brien joins from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. He has strong Championship pedigree, helping Huddersfield to the play-off final in 2022 and winning the club's player of the season award on the way.

Greenwood arrives on a similar deal from Championship rivals Leeds and can play as an attacking midfielder or striker.

The 21-year-old is already well known in the region having been born in Sunderland and coming through the Wearside club's academy.

Carrick will hope the duo can help arrest his side's poor start to the Championship season, after picking up just one point from the opening four games.

Speaking to the Middlesbrough website after the signings were announced, Carrick said: “Lewis has tasted success before and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“He’s got good experience, he’s a good age, and he offers something different to what we have here.

“His arrival gives us greater options, and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“Sam is a really talented player. He’s two-footed and he gives us greater flexibility.

“We’re looking forward to working with both him and Lewis O’Brien, and helping them develop as players.”

