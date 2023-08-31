Newcastle United will face PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions League group stages, in what is already being described as the "group of death".

St James' Park will now play host to a trio of glamour ties as some of the world's best players head to the North East.

Sandro Tonali's return to AC Milan is one of the standout stories from the draw. The Italian midfielder joined the Magpies from the club earlier in the summer but he will now return to the San Siro just months after his departure.

The chance to watch Kylian Mbappe live will also be a tantalising prospect for Newcastle fans. The PSG forward is considered by many to be the best player in the world and could be a huge threat to the Magpies' defence.

The match schedule will be announced in due course, and fans are urged to refrain from making any travel plans until it is confirmed.

The first match is just under three weeks away and will be played on either 19 or 20 September.

