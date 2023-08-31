An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a property on Teesside.

Cleveland Police attended a property on Myton Walk, Hemlington, around 4:50pm on Wednesday 30 August where the body of a woman was found.

Officers say that whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, police have made contact with members of the woman’s family and their thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

A cordon will remain in place at the property whilst enquiries continue.

