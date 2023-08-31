The family of a Sunderland singer say they are 'broken beyond repair' after the death of 21 year old Faye Fantarrow.

Faye was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2020, and fundraising had been taking place to try to get potentially life saving treatment in the US.

Earlier this year though it was announced her health had deteriorated and she would be unable to continue with treatment.

Ms Fantarrow was previously diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was just eight years old.

She underwent a gruelling course of chemotherapy, but the cancer returned in 2015 when she was 13, leading to long stays in hospital, more chemotherapy, radiotherapy and ultimately a bone marrow transplant.

In a statement posted on social media, Faye was described as 'beautiful, compassionate, intelligent and immensely talented.'

In 2021, she was awarded the Alan Hull award for songwriting and was signed to Dave Stewart’s Bay Street Records label.

Faye was signed to Dave Stewart's record label Credit: Faye Fantarrow

She'd also played a number of festivals in the North East, including Mouth of the Tyne and Stockton Calling.

In June this year she released a new music video for her song 'The Weekend'

Eurythmics front man Dave Stewart - also from Sunderland - is described as being 'heartbroken' at the news.

