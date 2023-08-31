Super blue moon: Pictures of the rare phenomenon across the North East

North East stargazers were treated to a rare phenomenon as the super blue moon was captured across the region.

ITV Tyne Tees camera operator Paul Kingston captured the moon in all its glory on Seaton Carew seafront as people gathered to see the celestial spectacle.

The super blue moon dominated the skyline at Seaton Carew seafront. Credit: Paul Kingston

Viewer Simon Woodley also took these excellent pictures of the moon rising over St Mary's Lighthouse and over the Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

The super blue moon rising over St Mary's Lighthouse. Credit: Simon Woodley

The super blue moon over Spanish City in Whitley Bay. Credit: Simon Woodley

He was also up early to capture the moon setting over Penshaw Monument in Sunderland.

The super blue moon setting at Penshaw Monument in Sunderland. Credit: Simon Woodley

As the pictures show, the blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.

What makes this one so special, is that it also qualifies as a supermoon - when a full moon makes its closest approach to the Earth and appears unusually big.

The blue super moon will not be seen again until 2037.

