Tributes have been paid to a "deeply loved" Northumberland dad who died a week after being assaulted.

Andrew Peart had been receiving treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle after sustaining serious injuries in an assault in the Stakeford Lane area of Guide Post on the evening of Tuesday 22 August but died from his injuries on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident but a murder investigation is now underway.

The 39-year-old's family have now paid tribute to him and thanked the staff at the RVI for caring for him over the past week.

The statement read: “Andrew was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his loyalty, kindness and sense of fun.

“Andrew will be greatly missed by his parents, son, partner, sister, friends and colleagues at North Yorkshire Timber where he worked as a design technician for many years.

“We would especially like to thank all of the staff at the RVI ward 18 who have cared for Andrew over the last week and the police for their efforts to find out what happened to him.

“Andrew generously donated his organs after his death to give a second chance to someone else.”

Northumbria Police believe the assault occurred sometime between 10:15pm and 10:30pm on 22 August near Guide Post Working Men's Club and have reiterated their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The assault occured in the Stakeford Lane area of Guide Post. Credit: Google

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “I’d like to reiterate that the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police remain with Andrew’s family and friends at what is an incredibly sad time.

“We will continue to support them in whatever way we can.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are grateful to all of those who have so far provided information.

“I’d once again appeal to members of the public with information who have not yet contacted us to please do so. It is vital that we hear from anyone who may assist our lines of enquiry.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Stakeford Lane area of Guide Post on the night of Tuesday, August 22, particularly around Guide Post Working Men’s Club.

“This includes any motorists who may have dash-cam footage as they passed the area between 10pm and 10.45pm, or any residents or business owners who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230823-0273.

