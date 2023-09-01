New images have revealed the scale of the devastation caused by a huge fire at a former university hall of residence.

Henderson Old Hall, in Newcastle, suffered severe damage in a blaze in June – with flames ripping through the roof of the grade II listed building.

Almost three months on from the incident in High Heaton, images captured with a drone camera show the extent of the destruction.

Nearly all of the roof of the Newcastle University accommodation halls was lost in the fire.

Only a small section of the roof frame remains on one side of the building, with the rest reduced to rubble.

It remains unclear what damage the interior of the building has suffered.

University bosses said earlier this month that they were still in the “process of assessing the damage to Henderson Old Hall to evaluate the safety and future options for the building” and it is understood that remains the case.

Liberal Democrat councillor Greg Stone has echoed hopes from former students and conservation bodies that the halls, which have been empty for several years, will not be demolished.

The grade II listed university accommodation was badly damaged by the fire. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

He said: “The building is very much on the heritage at risk register and we continue to hope that a conservation-led solution can be found. We await further information from the university on feasible options for the building.”

Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire on 8 June and both remain on bail.

There have been calls for the historic building, which was first used as a student residential block in 1932, to be restored.

Heritage body the Northumberland and Newcastle Society called it an “outstanding example of high-quality inter-war architecture and local construction expertise” and expressed hope that a “positive and sustainable future for this amazing heritage asset” can be found.

Former student John Latham, who lived at Henderson Old Hall from 1968 to 1971, also told the Local Democracy Reporting Service in June that the fire should not be used as an opportunity for the building to be razed.

He added: “Imaginative thinking and the will to reconstruct the lost parts will turn a tragedy into a success and, incidentally, enhance the reputation of both the university and the city.”

