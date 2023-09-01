Lynden Gooch bids emotional farewell to Sunderland as he joins Stoke City

Sunderland's longest-serving player Lynden Gooch has left the club after 17 years on Wearside.

Gooch, who has been described as an 'adopted mackem', has departed the club to join Stoke City on a two-year deal on transfer deadline day.

The US international arrived from California to join the Black Cats' academy at the age of ten and has since been witness to some of the club's biggest highs and most devastating lows.

He scored the winner in the 2021 EFL Trophy Final - the first time Sunderland had won a Wembley final since lifting the FA Cup in 1973.

Gooch was also a mainstay at the Stadium of Light throughout Sunderland's fall from the Premier League to League One and return to the Championship.

In total, he made 247 first-team appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 25 goals and providing 38 assists.

Speaking to club media, Gooch said: "Ever since I came to Wearside as a 10-year-old boy, all I’ve ever wanted to do is play for Sunderland AFC and I have been incredibly lucky to have played for the Club for as long as I have. I have made friends for life and Sunderland will always be the place that me, my fiancée and my two boys call home.

"From the Academy of Light to the Stadium of Light, thank you to all the staff who have helped me along the way. To the fans, it’s not been an easy journey together, but we fought back and being a Wembley winner with you is something that I will always hold in my heart. I gave everything for this Club and I hope I represented it like a true Mackem should.

"I will be back on the terraces one day supporting the red and white wizards with you all.”

Elsewhere, Sunderland have seen a number of arrivals on deadline day - confirmingthe loan signing of Chelsea striker Mason Burstow and the arrival of Ukrainian forward Naziriy Rusyn on a permanent deal.

Elliot Embleton has also departed Wearside on a season-long loan deal with Derby County.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...