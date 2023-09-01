Thousands of pupils across the region are facing a delayed start to the school year due to potentially unsafe facilities.

More than 100 school and colleges across the country have been told to close or partially close buildings just days before children are due to return to the classroom after the summer holidays.

So far at least seven schools in the North East have confirmed they have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in their buildings.

The lightweight form of concrete is weaker than normal building material and there are fears it can collapse suddenly.

Which schools in the North East are affected?

St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, in Easington

In a letter to parents, headteacher Frances Cessford said RAAC panels were used in the construction of some parts of the school and college’s buildings.

She said: “As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to vacate parts of the school building.”

Part of the building will be taken out of use while safety measures are put in place. Arrangements are being finalised.

A letter to parents said: “As the main buildings at Ferryhill School were built in 1964, we have undertaken inspection work throughout the summer, and earlier this week the surveying and engineering team confirmed that there are issues in our two main blocks.

“We are currently working with our surveyors to ascertain a way forward.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this, we are unable to open the building to Ferryhill students on Tuesday 5th September and have no choice but to delay the start of the new school year.”

Parts of the building are unaffected and year 7 pupils will be able to start the new term on 11 September, the letter added.

Other year groups will receive remote education from that date.

St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham

Nick Hurn, chief executive of Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, wrote to parents of students at St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham to say a DfE-commissioned survey had identified that Raac panels were used in the construction of the building.

“As a result, the DfE directed the Trust yesterday afternoon that they have taken the difficult decision to temporarily deem St Leonard’s school as a site that must not reopen next week,” Mr Hurn wrote.

“We understand the disruption this will cause, however we have not been left with any choice than to temporarily close as we put emergency measures in place.”

St Teresa’s Primary School, Darlington

Durham MP Mary Kelly Foy confirmed she was informed the school is affected by RAAC.

In a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, described the situation as “shambolic”.

In a message on the school’s website, headteacher Mrs Strachan said a “difficult decision” had been made to close the school.

It will initially be closed until Monday 11 September and the school will be working with Department for Education appointed surveyors to establish the extent of the problem and to identify the next steps.

Carmel College, Darlington

The college has advised parents and staff that the kitchen and library will need to be temporarily vacated to allow for further investigations to take place.

The school will remain open but there will be some disruption to classrooms and only a limited food menu.

Pupils from Year 7-11 are asked to take a packed lunch for the first week but food will be available for any pupils in receipt of free school meals.

St James Catholic School, Hebburn

In a letter to parents, headteacher Francesca Heslop said areas with RAAC will be vacated until safety mitigations are put in place.

She said: "We appreciate the concern this may raise, but the safety of our pupils and our staff is paramount.

"We are currently working to finalise alternative arrangements and are looking to make provision for all pupils. We will be in touch on Monday once arrangements have been finalised."

Scalby School, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Council said Scalby School in Scarborough had been asked to close, but was the only one of its schools affected.

The council’s director of children and young people’s services, Stuart Carlton, said: “The school is required to make suitable arrangements to continue the education of their 1,000 pupils until safety work can be carried out.”

