Newcastle United's Champions League draw may benefit travelling fans with journeys to France, Germany and Italy "not likely to be very hard".

The Magpies will face PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the competition's group stages with many fans desperate to travel to some of the most famous stadiums in world football.

The group stage schedule is yet to be announced but Newcastle travel agents are already planning packages for fans to buy up.

Janine Gallagher from Tyne Travel has been pleasantly surprised by the price of packages suggesting they could come in around £500.

"I feel we have got a pretty good draw," she told ITV Tyne Tees. "The travelling to get there isn't going to be very hard.

"When we have been looking at prices and putting packages together they aren't as expensive as we thought they were going to be.

"Potentially around £500 for accommodation and transport but that's not including what you would pay up the town!"

Newcastle fans will get to enjoy different cultures and experiences when abroad but they have been warned to expect different laws and policing attitudes in each of the three countries.

The Eiffel Tower is among the world famous sites Newcastle United fans can view on their Champions League adventure. Credit: PA

"There are a lot of local laws that might be different to what they are domestically," Thomas Concannon of the Football Supporters Association told ITV Tyne Tees. "The way football fans are policed might be completely different in those countries as well.

"Behaviour is obviously one of the key things that you need to keep in your mind. Newcastle fans have never really had any problems when travelling abroad and you want to keep that reputation as well. You want it to be joyful and you want everyone to have fun."

The match schedule is expected to be announced over the weekend when the rush for tickets will begin.

