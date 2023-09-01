A woman in her 60s was seriously injured after a suspected hit and run crash.

The incident happened in Newcastle just before 8am on Thursday 31 August.

Police said a vehicle collided with the woman before leaving the scene in Station Road North, close to the junction with Station Road in the Forest Hill area of the city.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics with a serious leg injury. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 7:50am and 8am and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230831-0200.

