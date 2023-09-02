A man has been arrested following reports of a male carrying a bladed weapon on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Police responded to a report of a male boarding the the metro at Gateshead Stadium, believed to be in possession of a bladed article, at 7pm on 1 September.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man after he alighted the metro at Pelaw, on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He was taken into police custody where he remains.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We want to thank the vigilant member of the public who believed they spotted something suspicious and calmly and swiftly contacted police.

"If you believe you see someone in possession of an offensive weapon, always call 999.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...