A new multi-million-pound transport hub and town square has opened in North Tyneside.

£12,994 million has been invested into the Transport Hub and Town Square in North Shields.

It has been funded by the Transport North East, the North of Tyne Combined Authority, and North Tyneside Council.

The hub marks the first council building to be fully carbon-neutral - in construction and operation.

It is part of the council’s wider aim to be carbon net-zero by 2030.

Watch a timelapse of the construction of the hub.

Dame Norma Redfearn, North Tyneside Council’s Elected Mayor, said:

“I’m delighted this new Transport Hub and Town Square are opening, as they’re such an important part of our ambitious plans to transform North Shields into an attractive, family-friendly destination."

There are plans for public art to be installed in the Hub. The art has been designed by local artist, Colin Davies, and young people from the area.

It hopes to honour North Shields’ past, present and future - with some of the designs chosen by hundreds of North Tyneside residents in a public vote.

These include a 24 metre artwork on the Transport Hub wall, illustrating stories from local people in morse code and maritime weather maps.

“It’s fantastic to have local artists work with young people to create public art installations celebrating the heritage of North Shields," Dame Norma Redfearn said.

Bus services start from the North Shields Transport Hub on Sunday 3rd September.

Our reporter Chris Conway attended the opening on 2 September.

