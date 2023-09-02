Newcastle United's Champions League fixtures confirmed

The dates and kick-off times for Newcastle United's UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures have been confirmed.

The Magpies campaign will first begin with a visit to face AC Milan on matchday one on 19th September.

October will see Eddie Howe's men play Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at home before two more away games in November.

The group will conclude with a match against AC Milan at St James' Park on 13th December.

The full list of Newcastle United's fixtures:

Matchday 1: AC Milan v Newcastle United - 19th September, 17.45 BST/18:45 CETMatchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain - 4th October, 20:00 BST/21:00 CETMatchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund - 25th October, 20:00 BST/21:00 CETMatchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United - 7th November, 17:45 GMT/18:45 CETMatchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United - 28th November, 20:00 GMT/21:00 CETMatchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan - 13th December, 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET

Newcastle United have said to fans that ticket details will be announced shortly.

