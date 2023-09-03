Man in hospital after two vehicle crash in Stockton
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Stockton.
The incident happened on Somerset Road in Norton at around 2:15pm, on 2 September.
The collision involved a vehicle and a motorbike.
Cleveland Police have confirmed that a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he currently remains.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
