A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Stockton.

The incident happened on Somerset Road in Norton at around 2:15pm, on 2 September.

The collision involved a vehicle and a motorbike.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he currently remains.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

