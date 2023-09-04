A driver has been found guilty of causing the death of a five-year-old boy who was crushed under the wheels of a trailer he had climbed on while it was parked outside a shop.

Groundworker Darren Jacques had parked his flatbed truck, which was pulling a trailer carrying a digger, outside a grocery shop in Newcastle on 24 August 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard schoolboy Layton Darwood had been at the same store with some other children buying treats during the summer holidays and he climbed onto the vehicle as they left.

As Jacques, 40, started to pull away from the shop in Fenham, Layton fell beneath the trailer and suffered fatal injuries. He later died in hospital.

Jacques, of Hutton Hill, Penrith, Cumbria, has been found guilty of causing death by driving while disqualified following a trial.

The trial heard Layton had been with three other children on the day of the incident and they had gone to a nearby shop to buy sweets and supplies for a picnic after the eldest of the group was given a bank card.

Tributes left to five-year-old Layton Darwood following his death in Fenham in August 2020. Credit: NCJ Media

The court was shown CCTV footage of Jacques leaving the shop and jogging past Layton and the other children as he went back to his van.

However, while the defendant's vehicle was stationary, and before driving off, Layton climbed on to the trailer and on the vehicle.

As Jacques began to move away, Layton fell to the ground and the wheels of the trailer rolled over him, causing fatal injuries.

The trial had heard that Layton may have got his shoelaces caught before falling under the wheels.

Giving evidence during the trial, Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, a Forensic Collision Investigator for Northumbria Police, told the jury it was his opinion that Jacques was aware the children were there and that he should have taken "greater care" when moving away.

When police arrived, Jacques gave a false name and false details about his date of birth and address.

He later admitted his real name, saying he "panicked".

Following the guilty verdict, Judge Adams told Jacques he would be sentenced at a later date and ordered a pre-sentence report to be put together. He told Jacques to expect an immediate custodial sentence and bailed him until his next court appearance.

A provisional sentence date of Monday 4 December was given.

