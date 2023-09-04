An academic who was arrested on suspicion of being a spy in the United Arab Emirates has said he has received an apology from the British government after the Foreign Office failed to notice he had been tortured.

Matthew Hedges, who had travelled to the country to carry out research for his PhD when he was arrested at Dubai airport, has previously described being tortured during his six-month detention in 2018.

The Durham University student, who is originally from Exeter, said he was interrogated for eight to 15 hours a day, kept in solitary confinement, and was forcibly given medication.

In August, the UK's national Ombudsman found the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) failed to notice the Durham University student may have been tortured when its staff visited him while in detention in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Hedges had asked for a formal apology from the Foreign Office, which he said he has now received.

In a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Mr Hedges said he was “delighted” to receive the apology, which he described as a “watershed moment”.

He added: “I will continue to fight for those who are not lucky enough to have been freed or who have ridiculous false charges made against them and today I revel in the fact that the FCDO have agreed they must do more to protect and help British citizens.”

In August, Mr Hedges told ITV Tyne Tees he still has panic attacks following his ordeal.

He said: "My condition has improved. When I first arrived I wasn't able to even leave this house, I was struggling to leave my bedroom within the house, now I can go around and do things, but it doesn't mean that I'm healed.

"I have nightmares quite regularly, I have panic attacks, I have bouts of severe depression where self-harm thoughts have come. I have had some suicidal thoughts, but I've been unable to kind of process it, and try to regain some rationality, but certainly I am a different person and it affects everything in my life."

The United Arab Emirates Government has previously denied mistreatment of Mr Hedges. In a statement last month, a spokesperson said: “Matthew Hedges was convicted of espionage in 2018 following a fair and transparent trial at which he admitted the charges against him.

“Allegations by Mr Hedges of mistreatment are categorically false and lack evidentiary basis. His claims of being 'tortured' while in UAE custody are wholly untrue and without any foundation whatsoever.

"Contrary to his ongoing claims in his well-financed campaign, Mr Hedges received entirely proper care and treatment. He had bedding, reading material, a television, access to family, consular officials and lawyers, and extensive medical care - including for a pre-existing mental health condition.

"He was never subjected to, or threatened with, either torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of any sort. The UAE has evidence to support this.

"None of Mr Hedges’ claims have ever been accepted by any court, government, or international body.”

