A man has been arrested following a suspected stabbing at a home in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to a property in Raby Street in the Byker area of the city shortly before 11:45am on Saturday 2 September following reports of a stabbing.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a pointed article.

Police were called to a property on Raby Street in Byker. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

The man is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Monday 4 September.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11:45am on Saturday, police received a report a man had been assaulted at an address on Raby Street in Byker.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man, aged 29, with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

“An investigation was launched and a 23-year-old man was arrested. He has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH and possession of a pointed article.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on our website quoting reference NP-20230209-0407.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...