Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a man who was reported missing on Friday.

Clive Chandler, from South Tyneside, was last seen getting on a bus at about 3:30pm on Friday 1 September.

The 65-year-old got on the bus in Front Street, in Cleadon, towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.

He has not returned home and has not been heard from since.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Clive since he was first reported missing and are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Officers are appealing to the public for their help in locating him. Mr Chandler is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as wearing glasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.

He is understood to be wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.

Mr Chandler or anyone who believes they have seen him is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230901-1250.

