A woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a bridge by emergency services.

She was found holding onto the joists of the Swing Bridge, over the River Tyne, in Gateshead after emergency services were called at about 11:40am.

There was a large-scale emergency response, with fire crews, ambulance and police cars attending the incident near the Swing Bridge.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the woman had not entered the water but was brought to safety onto a fire boat before being taken back to the pontoon, where she was treated by the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said: "We were called just before 11:40 this morning to reports of someone in the water next to the Swing Bridge.

"We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader. A patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

The fire boat was used to bring the woman back to the pontoon. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said "We can confirm earlier today around 11:45am we received a call about a person in the River Tyne.

"Two crews from Gateshead Community Fire Station, our rope rescue team, and our fire boat were deployed to the Swing Bridge to help the young female.

"Upon arrival, our crews found the woman had not entered the water but was holding onto the bridge joists.

"They brought her to safety on to the fire boat and transported her to the pontoon where ambulance colleagues were waiting.

"Our crews left the scene at 12:13pm."

