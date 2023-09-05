A decision on whether to dual the A1 in Northumberland has been delayed yet again and will now not be made until 2024.

The decision on whether to upgrade a section of the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham was expected to be made on Tuesday 5 September, after being previously delayed from 2022.

Huw Merriman, MP and the Secretary of State for Transport, said the deadline had been extended by nine months, to 5 June 2024.

He said the extension would allow further time to consider matters relevant to the application.

The delay is the fourth time the government has put back making a decision on the scheme.

Reacting to the news, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the MP for Berwick, said: “After years campaigning to dual the A1, I share the real disappointment that today’s further delay means that dualling won’t happen as quickly as we all need and want it to.

Credit: Highways England

“None of this is great; today’s road is a hazard, the distance to our nearest A&E makes dualling the A1 a matter of life or death and, of course, dualling is essential for our economic development in North Northumberland."

If approved, a 13-mile stretch of road between Morpeth and Ellingham would be upgraded.

It would create a dual carriageway for the eight miles of the A1 between Morpeth and Felton, as well as a further five miles between Alnwick and Ellingham.

